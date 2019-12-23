GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday, Jewish people around the world are celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. And in Grand Rapids, that celebration included the lighting of the Grand Menorah at Calder Plaza.

In addition to the lighting, there was dancing, music, latkes, donuts and more for people attending the event. There was also a chocolate gelt drop, in which children could collect chocolate coins.

During the eight-day Hanukkah holiday, the 18-foot menorah will be lit in downtown Grand Rapids. The event is organized by the Chabad House of Western Michigan.

Hanukkah celebrates the small one-day supply of oil that burned for eight days after Jewish warriors drove Greeks out of the temple in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago.

Jewish people light one branch of the menorah for eight days to commemorate this history and observe the holiday.

Here is the schedule for the public light of the Grand Menorah:

Sunday, Dec. 22 | 5-5:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23 | 5-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 | 5-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | 5-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26 | 5-5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 | 3- 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 7-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29 | 5-5:30 p.m.

