Grand Rapids now allows fireworks on Juneteenth

The city revised its fireworks ordinance to allow the use of consumer-grade fireworks to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announced Thursday that they would be revising the City's fireworks ordinance to allow for consumer-grade fireworks on Juneteenth.

The new revision will allow for residents to use the consumer-grade fireworks from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on June 19.

Juneteenth is an American holiday that memorializes June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger read orders in Galveston, Texas that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.

Mayor Rosalyn Bliss acknowledged the historical and current importance of Juneteenth in the emancipation and liberation movement in 2020.

Grand Rapids Dates and Times When Fireworks Can Bet Set Off

11 a.m. December 31 to 1 a.m. January 1

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 19

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

Residents found to be in violation of the City's firework ordinance are subject to a $1,000 fine for each violation.

The Grand Rapids Police Department encourages residents to report the illegal use of fireworks outside the designated times by calling (616) 456-3400.

As always, safety is a high priority when using fireworks to celebrate any holiday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department provided some firework safety tips to help reduce the chance of accidents:

Read and follow all warnings and instructions contained on the package.

Never allow children to play with or ignite any fireworks. Sparklers, although considered by many the ideal "safe" firework for the young, burn at extremely high temperatures and can easily ignite clothing. Many children do not understand the danger involved and cannot act appropriately in case of emergency.

Keep a bucket of water, or garden hose handy in case of a malfunction or fire.

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks. Never shoot a firework at or near another person.

Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house, dry leaves, and flammable materials. Never light a firework while holding it in your hand!

Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned. “DUDS” can re-ignite and injure you. If you must move them, consider scooping them up with a shovel, and dropping them into a bucket of water to extinguish. Throw them away after they are extinguished.

Never ignite fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.

Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

Don't experiment with homemade fireworks.

Never mix fireworks and alcohol!

Observe local laws.

State law prohibits igniting fireworks on a public street, public sidewalk, park, church, school, or public rights of way.

Before retiring for the evening, make sure that your yard, shrubbery, trees, and your home are free of any unwanted burning. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home.

Learn more about fireworks laws in Michigan here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.