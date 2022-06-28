Fireworks return to Grand Rapids this Saturday

The Independence Day celebration kicks off in Ah-Nab-Awen Park at 6 p.m., with live entertainment, food trucks and vendors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fireworks will be lighting up the Grand Rapids skyline Saturday at the city's Independence Day celebration.

The celebration is free and open to the public, and will include live entertainment, vendors and food trucks.

“The City of Grand Rapids is proud to once again support the annual fireworks event downtown,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “Community events such as this add to our city’s vibrancy. We are excited to be a part of this great community celebration that is free, accessible and fun for all.”

The fireworks are sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. Casino officials say supporting the celebration cements their relationship with the Grand Rapids community.

“The Grand Rapids Fireworks is a great way for us to focus on the things that are important to us as an organization in addition to showing our commitment to Grand Rapids and all of West Michigan,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment and sales for the casino.

“It’s exciting to bring all of West Michigan back to downtown Grand Rapids as a community to give families a place to enjoy and celebrate our nation’s independence,” said Russ Hines, CEO of sponsor Riverbank Events and Media.

Entertainment kicks off in Ah-Nab-Awen Park at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

