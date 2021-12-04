Grand Rapids holds tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season

Sponsors say the tree is 42 feet tall and features 40,000 lights — more per square inch than the tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every day we see more holiday decorations going up ahead of the holidays — and that now includes the Grand Rapids Christmas tree.

The switch was flipped on the city's Christmas tree Friday night near the Grand Rapids Art Museum. The tree is from Dutchman Farms in Manton, which is about two hours north of Grand Rapids.

The sponsors of the event say they'll put this tree up against some of the most famous in the country.

"This particular tree is 42 feet tall, 4,000 pounds, 40,000 lights, more lights per square inch than the Rockefeller Center tree," said sponsor John Inhulsen. "They only have 50,000 lights with a tree about three times the size."

Attendees also got to enjoy hot chocolate, s'mores, music and other fun activities.

