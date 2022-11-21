Grand Rapids crews install Christmas Tree in Rosa Parks Circle

In another sign of the coming holiday season, the City of Grand Rapids installed its annual Christmas tree at Rosa Parks circle Monday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City crews installed a 42-foot concolor fir tree in downtown Grand Rapids to kick off the holiday season Monday morning.

The fir tree traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, Michigan to Rosa Parks Circle.

The annual lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 2.

This year’s event includes:

Free s’mores from City of Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation + Friends of Grand Rapids Parks

Free hot chocolate from GRPD

Homeless Outreach Team will be taking donations

Entertainment featuring Golden Tiger Kung Fu Academy, The Salvation Army Brass Band, WMU Ice Skaters, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings Adaptive Hockey

Cultural booths highlighting how holidays are celebrated around the world: The Mexican Heritage Association, Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids, and Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival will all be present with crafts, samplings, and more.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the ice skating rink at Rosa Parks Circle will be back at full capacity, opening this Friday at 10 a.m.

Admission to the ice rink is $2 for anyone 17 years old or younger, and $4 for adults 18 and up. Skate rental is included in your admission.

Visitors can walk-up skate or reserve a time online.

An individual can reserve a skate time for up to six people. Reservations are free and skaters pay upon arrival.

If you do make a reservation, you are advised to arrive 10 minutes before the start of your skate time.

Reservations for the first two weeks of the season open on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. here. Additional dates will become available up to two weeks in advance starting Nov. 26.

