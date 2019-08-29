GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The GR Community Bridge Walk is canceled this year due to "numerous" road and sidewalk construction, according to the City of Grand Rapids' Parks and Recreation Department.

It was previously planned to be on Labor Day morning, but it is rescheduled for 2020 because the department is concerned about participants' safety.

