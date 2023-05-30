WATCH: Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parade

After the parade has concluded, a Ceremony of Remembrance will take place at Veterans Memorial Park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Grand Rapids Memorial Day Parade will take place Tuesday, May 30 on Division Avenue in the city's downtown.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Division Avenue under the I-196 overpass and travels south on Division to Fulton Avenue. The parade then heads east on Fulton, ending at the Veterans Memorial Park.

After the parade has concluded, a Ceremony of Remembrance will take place at the park.

The lineup for the parade begins at 5:30 p.m.

There will be veterans from all branches of the military, the Official Color Guard, the 126th Army Band, multiple high school bands and other community organizations.

The Memorial Day Parade will honor living veterans and remember those who have died in service to the country.

