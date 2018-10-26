The Grand Rapids Police Department is reminding residents to stay safe this Halloween.

They published some safety tips for people who are planning to go trick or treating or pass out candy on Halloween. The department said:

Recommended trick or treating hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

Turn on your front porch light at dusk

Only visit homes with a lit front porch light

Trick or treat with a parent or adult chaperone

Wear light-colored or reflective clothing after dusk

Wear flame-resistant materials

Avoid billowy costumes and wigs – they can increase chances of accidental injury

Props such as magic wands and swords should be made from cardboard rather than metal or wood

Masks and helmets should be fitted appropriately so they do not block or restrict vision

Consider going house to house on the same side of the street and then double back on the other side. This will reduce the need to cross the street.

Walk on sidewalks. If you must walk in the street, walk on the left side facing traffic.

Carry and use a flashlight or glow stick

Do not go into any stranger’s home or car even if you are offered candy

Do not eat any candy or other food until it has been examined by an adult

Drivers should be especially aware and observant when driving through residential neighborhoods

Dress in a comfortable costume and layer up under the costume in preparation for cooler temperatures or rain

Officers with the GRPD will also be passing out treats in local neighborhoods from patrol vehicles on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

“If you see a GRPD cruiser, make sure to shout ‘trick or treat’ so we can treat you with a piece of candy,” said Police Chief David Rahisnky.

Additionally, officers handing out candy at several local trunk or treat events:

Friday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m. - Monster Mash Trunk-R-Treat at KROC Center, 2500 Division Ave. S.

- Monster Mash Trunk-R-Treat at KROC Center, 2500 Division Ave. S. Saturday, Oct 27, 3-4 p.m. - Mary Free Bed Halloween Heroes Parade at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, 235 Wealthy St. SE, for the parade.

- Mary Free Bed Halloween Heroes Parade at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, 235 Wealthy St. SE, for the parade. Saturday, Oct 27, 5-7 p.m. - Midtown Trunk-R-Treat at the Fulton Street Farmers Market, 1145 Fulton St. E.

Midtown Trunk-R-Treat at the Fulton Street Farmers Market, 1145 Fulton St. E. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Trunk-R-Treat at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1100 Lake Drive SE

- Trunk-R-Treat at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1100 Lake Drive SE Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 - 7:30 p.m. - Trunk-R-Treat el en Barrio at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School, 1205 Grandville Ave. SW

Trunk-R-Treat el en Barrio at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School, 1205 Grandville Ave. SW Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m. - Creston Halloween Night Trunk-R-Treat at Aberdeen Park, 2230 Eastern Ave. NE

