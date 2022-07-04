x
Grandville fireworks show moved up due to severe weather warning

While currently monitoring the developing weather for the day, Grandville Public Safety officials decided to move the time up by 30 minutes.
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Following Grandville's first Independence Day parade after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, residents will no longer have to wait much longer for the fireworks show but the reason is not much to celebrate.

Due to a severe weather watch for storms, the Grandville Public Safety Officials (GPSO) have decided to move up the fireworks launch time by 30 minutes. 

Instead of starting at 10:15 p.m., it will now begin at 9:45 p.m.

If the show has already started, then thunder and lightning occurs, it will immediately be shut down with a rain check to be set at a later time or date.

GPSO have been closely monitoring the developing weather. They held several consultations with the National Weather Service, safety officials and the July 4 Celebration Committee.

