Grandville fireworks show moved up due to severe weather warning

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Following Grandville's first Independence Day parade after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, residents will no longer have to wait much longer for the fireworks show — but the reason is not much to celebrate.

Due to a severe weather watch for storms, the Grandville Public Safety Officials (GPSO) have decided to move up the fireworks launch time by 30 minutes.

Instead of starting at 10:15 p.m., it will now begin at 9:45 p.m.

If the show has already started, then thunder and lightning occurs, it will immediately be shut down with a rain check to be set at a later time or date.

GPSO have been closely monitoring the developing weather. They held several consultations with the National Weather Service, safety officials and the July 4 Celebration Committee.

