It's Halloween, which means on Oct. 31, neighborhoods across West Michigan will be filled with ghost, goblins and ghouls looking to fill their baskets with treats.

Check out the list below for the trick-or-treat times in your area.

Before you head out with your superheroes, princesses or zombies -- be sure to check the latest forecast.

(all times for Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted)

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Allegan: 5-7:30 p.m.

Dorr Township: No designated time

Douglas: 6-8 p.m.

Fennville: Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saugatuck: 5-8 p.m.

Plainwell: 6-8 p.m.

Wayland: 5:30-8 p.m.

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings: Oct. 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. Pierce Cedar Creek Halloween event, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Middleville: 5-8 p.m.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek: No designated time

IONIA COUNTY

Belding: 6-8 p.m.

Greenville: 6-8 p.m.

Ionia: 6-8 p.m.

Portland: 6-8 p.m.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo: No designated time, check with neighborhood associations

Portage: No designated time, check with neighborhood associations

Schoolcraft: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Vicksburg: 5-8 p.m.

KENT COUNTY

Ada: No designated time

Caledonia: 6-8 p.m.

Cascade Township: No designated time

East Grand Rapids: 6-8 p.m.

Grand Rapids: Dusk until 8 p.m.

Grandville: 6-8 p.m.

Kentwood: 6-8 p.m.

Lowell: 5:30-8 p.m.

Rockford: 5:30-8 p.m.

Sparta: 5:30-8 p.m.

Walker: No designated time

Wyoming: No designated time

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale: 6-8 p.m.

Byron Township: 5:30-8 p.m.

Coopersville: 6-8 p.m.

Ferrysburg: 6-8 p.m.

Georgetown Township (Jenison): Suggested; 6-8 p.m.

Grand Haven: 6-8 p.m.

Holland: Oct. 27 Monsters at the Museum trick or treat; Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hudsonville: No designated time

Spring Lake: 6-8 p.m.

Zeeland: 3-5 p.m. downtown; unconfirmed 5-8 p.m. neighborhoods

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Fruitport: Unofficial; 6-8 p.m.

Montague: 6-8 p.m.

Muskegon: 6-8 p.m.

Muskegon Heights: 6-8 p.m.

Muskegon Township: 6-8 p.m.

North Muskegon: 6-8 p.m.

Norton Shores: 6-8 p.m.

Whitehall: 6-8 p.m.

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Hesperia: 6-8 p.m.

Newaygo: 6-8 p.m.

White Cloud: 5-7 p.m.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Mattawan: 6-8 p.m.

South Haven: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 4-6 p.m.

