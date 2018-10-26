It's Halloween, which means on Oct. 31, neighborhoods across West Michigan will be filled with ghost, goblins and ghouls looking to fill their baskets with treats.
Check out the list below for the trick-or-treat times in your area.
Before you head out with your superheroes, princesses or zombies -- be sure to check the latest forecast.
(all times for Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted)
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Allegan: 5-7:30 p.m.
Dorr Township: No designated time
Douglas: 6-8 p.m.
Fennville: Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saugatuck: 5-8 p.m.
Plainwell: 6-8 p.m.
Wayland: 5:30-8 p.m.
BARRY COUNTY
Hastings: Oct. 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. Pierce Cedar Creek Halloween event, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Middleville: 5-8 p.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY
Battle Creek: No designated time
IONIA COUNTY
Belding: 6-8 p.m.
Greenville: 6-8 p.m.
Ionia: 6-8 p.m.
Portland: 6-8 p.m.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
Kalamazoo: No designated time, check with neighborhood associations
Portage: No designated time, check with neighborhood associations
Schoolcraft: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Vicksburg: 5-8 p.m.
KENT COUNTY
Ada: No designated time
Caledonia: 6-8 p.m.
Cascade Township: No designated time
East Grand Rapids: 6-8 p.m.
Grand Rapids: Dusk until 8 p.m.
Grandville: 6-8 p.m.
Kentwood: 6-8 p.m.
Lowell: 5:30-8 p.m.
Rockford: 5:30-8 p.m.
Sparta: 5:30-8 p.m.
Walker: No designated time
Wyoming: No designated time
OTTAWA COUNTY
Allendale: 6-8 p.m.
Byron Township: 5:30-8 p.m.
Coopersville: 6-8 p.m.
Ferrysburg: 6-8 p.m.
Georgetown Township (Jenison): Suggested; 6-8 p.m.
Grand Haven: 6-8 p.m.
Holland: Oct. 27 Monsters at the Museum trick or treat; Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hudsonville: No designated time
Spring Lake: 6-8 p.m.
Zeeland: 3-5 p.m. downtown; unconfirmed 5-8 p.m. neighborhoods
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Fruitport: Unofficial; 6-8 p.m.
Montague: 6-8 p.m.
Muskegon: 6-8 p.m.
Muskegon Heights: 6-8 p.m.
Muskegon Township: 6-8 p.m.
North Muskegon: 6-8 p.m.
Norton Shores: 6-8 p.m.
Whitehall: 6-8 p.m.
NEWAYGO COUNTY
Hesperia: 6-8 p.m.
Newaygo: 6-8 p.m.
White Cloud: 5-7 p.m.
VAN BUREN COUNTY
Mattawan: 6-8 p.m.
South Haven: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 4-6 p.m.
