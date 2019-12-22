GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday night is the first day of Hanukkah and Grand Rapids is getting ready to celebrate.

Sunday at 5 p.m. at Calder Plaza, the first candle on the 18 foot menorah will be lit. There will also be donuts, dancing, latkes and other activities.

Hanukkah celebrates the small one-day supply of oil that burned for eight days after Jewish warriors drove Greeks out of the temple in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago.

Jewish people light one candle of the menorah each night for eight days to commemorate this history and observe the holiday.

