'Haunted West Michigan' Halloween special premieres on 13+ Tuesday night

With Halloween less than a week away, 13 ON YOUR SIDE explores five haunted locations and the tales of terror that originate from them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is steeped in history with communities dating back hundreds of years that tell tales of tragedy, murder and the occult.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kirk Montgomery explores the haunted history of the area in Haunted West Michigan, a 30-minute special on 13+, our Roku and Fire TV app.

Throughout the special, you will visit five haunted locations around Michigan and learn about the legends, myths and haunted history of the area.

In this Halloween special you will:

Take a trip down Seven Gables Road to explore what's known as the most haunted road in Michigan.

Visit two lighthouses on Lake Michigan to learn about the ghosts of Michigan's coasts.

Take a tour of Lake Forest Cemetery and discover some of its ghostly inhabitants.

Visit a real ghost town on the Michigan-Indiana border to meet its otherworldly residents.

Try to make contact with the ghost of a young girl who is believed to haunt Allegan's Old Jail Museum.

