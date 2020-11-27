'We're not an organization' | Local business owner steps up on Thanksgiving to giveback to those in need

One man's courage to step up led to a day of giving to some of those most at need.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Heartside Park was full of community donations on Thanksgiving, as multiple organizations went through the park giving back what they could to one of the cities largest homeless encampments.

But one man wasn't there with an organization, even though he owned one.

"I was just sitting in my office one day and said you know what I see a lot of shelters are shutting down and they're not going to get to have their big Thanksgiving dinners for the homeless, so I said you know I'm going to go," John Kavol, owner of Smitter Pest Control said.

Kavol said he reached out to a good friend and customer who he said got him a good deal on Subway sandwiches.

That led to him bringing over 100 Subway sandwiches to Heartside Park, but Kavol didn't come alone.

A row of cars pulled up outside of the park around 11 a.m.

Kavol started to set up immediately. A few friends and family coming up behind him with bags and water bottles. Not long after he had over 20 people from the park crossing the street and getting in a line.

"A lot of my friends heard what I was doing and we all got together. Now I got women's' products, clothing, food, pop, blankets, everything you name it."

During Kavol's interview, a homeless woman came up beside him to tell him thank you. He told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that those moments were worth more to him than we could ever know.

When he was asked if he would've still came out without the help, he laughed and said that's how this all started.

Kavol said, "We are not an organization we just wanted to come out and do this, and I'm really glad that I have a few awesome friends that really helped me out with it."

