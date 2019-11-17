DEARBORN, Mich. — The Henry Ford in suburban Detroit has acquired more than 6,600 Hallmark Keepsake ornaments from an Indiana collector.

The museum complex in Dearborn focuses on American innovation and says the collection includes Christmas, Easter, Halloween miniatures and lighted ornaments. Some will be displayed this holiday season. The entire collection is expected to go on display next year.

They were acquired from The Party Shop in Warsaw, Indiana, that also was home to the Hallmark Ornament Museum. The Henry Ford says it was contacted about acquiring the collection upon the owners’ decision to retire.

Hallmark has introduced more than 8,500 ornaments and more than 100 ornament series since 1973.

The Henry Ford President Patricia Mooradian says “Hallmark’s Keepsake ornaments have become an essential part of Americans’ holiday traditions.”

