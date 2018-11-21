GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) announced today that this holiday season, in partnership with The People Picture Company, Hipster Santa will be stopping by the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, December 8 for photo opportunities.

Hipster Santa will be set up in the Museum’s Streets of Old Grand Rapids exhibition’s Barrel Factory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 8. All ages are welcome to purchase picture packages to be printed on site, during their visit to the Museum.

Leading up to December 8, be sure to check out social media accounts for the Grand Rapids Public Museum and The People Picture Company for the 12 days of Hipster Santa, as Hipster Santa explores all that the GRPM has to offer.

Photo packages may be purchased in advance online. Visitors are also welcome to get a photo with Hipster Santa while at the Museum on December 8 on a first-come, first-served basis, photo package fees still apply. General admission to the Museum is required to have access to pictures with Hipster Santa.

For more information, please visit grpm.org/calendar.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13oys.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM