Here are all the holiday classics you can watch on 13 ON YOUR SIDE this season.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING – In the 1973 special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang. However, the dinner he arranges is a disaster when the caterers, Snoopy and Woodstock, prepare toast and popcorn as the main dish. Humiliated, it will take all of Marcie's persuasive powers to salvage the holiday for Charlie Brown. A special bonus cartoon from Charles M. Schulz, "This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers," will air with the Peanuts classic, in which history comes to animated screen life in a captivating and informative program about the Mayflower voyagers. The special will air with Spanish audio via SAP. In "This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers," the year is 1620. After 65 grueling, sea-tossed days, the Pilgrims are in view of America's shores – and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew are with them as they experience firsthand the lifestyle of the early settlers and celebrate the first Thanksgiving. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION – "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" kicks off the holiday season on ABC. Join celebrity hosts as they present the two-hour prime-time special on Thanksgiving night from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. This magical celebration will feature musical performances with some of today's top artists among a flurry of Disney holiday entertainment. During the prime-time special, viewers will also be treated to several Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a behind-the-scenes look into future attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Hosts and performers to be confirmed at a later date. (8:00-10:00 p.m.)

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN' TO TOWN – In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin-Bass Productions ("Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty the Snowman"), Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others. The vocal cast features Mickey Rooney as Kris Kringle; Keenan Wynn as Winter; Paul Frees as Burgermeister Meisterburger, Grimsby, the soldiers and the townsmen; Joan Gardner as Tanta Kringle; Robie Lester as Jessica and Andrea Sacino; Dina Lynn, Gary White and Greg Thomas as the children. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS – Trisha Yearwood will host and perform on the 10th annual "CMA Country Christmas." The two-hour music celebration features a night filled with Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind collaborations by Yearwood, Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young. "CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. (9:00-11:00 p.m.)

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS – Celebrate the joy of the holidays with the classic animated Christmas-themed PEANUTS special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," created by the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. In the digitally remastered 1965 special, Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees everywhere during the Christmas season. Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant and Charlie Brown accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, Charlie Brown needs Linus' help to learn what the real meaning of Christmas is. In addition, another PEANUTS special based on the works of Charles Schulz, "Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales," will also air with the Emmy®-winning classic. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

SAME TIME, NEXT CHRISTMAS – In this original holiday film, Olivia Anderson (played by Lea Michele) is a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew—but circumstances conspire to keep them apart. "Same Time, Next Christmas" stars Lea Michele as Olivia Anderson, Charles Michael Davis as Jeff Williams, Bryan Greenberg as Gregg Harris, George Newbern as Woody Anderson, Nia Vardalos as Faye Anderson, Phil Morris as Alec Williams and Dannah Lockett as Madelyn Williams. (9:00-11:00 p.m.)

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE – In "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It's the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions, and save Anna and Elsa's "first Christmas in forever." "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" features the original cast of Arendelle characters, including Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad ("Marshall," "Book of Mormon"); Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell ("Frozen," "Bad Moms"); Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel (Broadway's "Wicked," "Rent" and "If/Then"; Fox's "Glee"); and Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff (Broadway's "Hamilton," Netflix's "Mindhunter"). (8:00-8:30 p.m.)

TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT – Pixar Animation Studios' special for television, "Toy Story That Time Forgot," features your favorite characters from the "Toy Story" films. During a post-Christmas play date, the "Toy Story" gang finds themselves in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures ever turn out to be dangerously delusional. It's all up to Trixie the triceratops if the gang hopes to return to Bonnie's room in this "Toy Story That Time Forgot." The cast includes Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz, Kristen Schaal as Trixie, Kevin McKidd ("Grey's Anatomy") as Reptillus Maximus, Wallace Shawn as Rex, Timothy Dalton as Mr. Pricklepants, Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head and Joan Cusack as Jessie. (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

SHREK THE HALLS – DreamWorks Animation's "Shrek the Halls," a half-hour of entertainment starring America's favorite ogre and his friends, features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas. Just when Shrek thought he could finally sit back, relax and enjoy his happily ever after with his new family, the most joyous of all holidays arrives. It's Christmas Eve and everyone is filled with holiday cheer—except for Shrek. He isn't exactly the picture of yuletide joy, but for the sake of Fiona and the kids, he tries to get into the spirit of things as only an ogre can. Unfortunately, everyone seems to have their own ideas about what Christmas is all about, so when Donkey, Puss In Boots, Gingerbread Man and the whole gang try to join in on the fun, Shrek's plans for a cozy family celebration end up spiraling into one truly unforgettable Christmas. (9:30-10:00 p.m.)

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

DISNEY PREP & LANDING – Walt Disney Animation Studios brings you a half-hour holiday special tale of an elite unit of elves known as Prep & Landing. After working tirelessly on Prep & Landing for 227 years, an elf named Wayne is upset when he doesn't receive an expected promotion to be the Director of Naughty List Intelligence. Instead, Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator (NPCECCC for short), partners Wayne with Lanny, an idealistic rookie who has an undying enthusiasm for Christmas. During their Christmas Eve mission, Wayne and Lanny encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide Dasher, Dancer and the rest of the reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all? (8:00-8:30 p.m.)

DISNEY PREP & LANDING 2: NAUGHTY VS. NICE – The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission, a bombastic member of the Coal Elf Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel. (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

I WANT A DOG FOR CHRISTMAS, CHARLIE BROWN – "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown" centers on ReRun, the lovable but ever-skeptical younger brother of Linus and Lucy. It's Christmas vacation and, as usual, ReRun's big sister is stressing him out, so he decides to turn to his best friend, Snoopy, for amusement and holiday cheer. However, his faithful but unpredictable beagle companion has plans of his own, giving ReRun reason to ask Snoopy to invite his canine brother, Spike, for a visit. The cast of "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!" includes Jimmy Bennett as ReRun, Adam Taylor Gordon as Charlie Brown, Ashley Rose Orr as Lucy Van Pelt, Corey Padnos as Linus Van Pelt, Hannah Leigh Dworkin as Sally, Nick Price as Schroeder, Jake Miner as Pig Pen/Franklin, Kaitlyn Maggio as the little girl and Bill Melendez as Snoopy. (7:00-8:00 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE – "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" continues Disney's annual Christmas morning celebration tradition, on ABC. Join celebrity hosts for the two-hour Christmas day special as they follow the famous Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., featuring performances by some of today's top artists across Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Also during the Christmas Day Parade, viewers will be treated to several Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a behind-the-scenes look into future attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Hosts and performers to be confirmed at a later date. (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.)

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

HAPPY NEW YEAR, CHARLIE BROWN – ABC and the PEANUTS gang will ring in the new year with the animated PEANUTS special "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown," created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, along with "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown." In "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown," the PEANUTS gang is ringing in 1986, and Marcie and Peppermint Patty are throwing a big New Year's Eve bash. Charlie Brown plans to celebrate the holiday by curling up with a big book that weighs nearly as much as he does, Tolstoy's "War and Peace." The book's weight doesn't stop him from lugging it to Lucy's pre-party dance class, where he cuts a mean rug with a rollicking Patty. With just 1131 pages to go, Charlie Brown takes another break, this time for the party, and summons the courage to invite his true love, the little red-haired girl. She doesn't respond, but hapless Chuck shows up anyway—with Tolstoy in tow. Then, he settles down with the book—on a porch swing in a snowstorm—and in so doing, misses the evening's big surprise. In "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown," disaster strikes as Peppermint Patty heads to her first major ice-skating competition with coach Snoopy and faithful companion, Marcie, by her side. As always, the unassuming Woodstock flies in to save the day (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

