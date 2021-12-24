Holiday memories of Grand Rapids set to a song

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An entertainment company in Grand Rapids enjoys the holiday season in town so much that they organized a group of people to produce a new song set to photos honoring Christmas past.
Teresa Thome and Patrick Ziegler of Fubble Entertainment helped create the song "Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids."
They reached out to individuals, businesses and Experience Grand Rapids to pull from photo archives and memories that inspired the song.
Fred Stella and Scott Patrick Bell wrote the lyrics, Bell also composed the song, and Edye Evans Hyde took on the vocals. We're told Todd Lewis edited the video.
Do you have a favorite holiday memory in Grand Rapids?
