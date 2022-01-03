How do you pronounce Paczki? We asked West Michiganders

There are different variations of how to say the word.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March 1 is Fat Tuesday and the day before Lent. On this day, many people will be flocking to stores and bakeries across West Michigan to get pączki.

But, there are different variations on how to say the word. The correct way to pronounce the Polish dessert is “poinch-key.” But across West Michigan, you'll hear it said many different ways.

So, what exactly is a pączki?

They are deep-fried sweet treats, but they should not be confused with donuts. There's a difference between the two. Paczki are made of a very rich, sweet yeasty dough which consists of eggs, butter, and milk, according to JoCooks.

On the other hand, regular donuts are not usually as rich. While donuts usually have a hole in the middle, Paczki don't and instead are filled with jam or other goodies.

Some say true paczki have prune filling, but the jury is still out on that one.

