In need of last-minute gift ideas? Check out this list of the most popular gifts in the U.S.

Treetopia compiled a list of some of the most popular gifts that people want to give or receive this holiday season.

SAN ANTONIO — With less than a week until Christmas, many are rushing to finish up their Christmas shopping.

If you’re stuck on what to get your in-laws, co-worker, or friend, Treetopia put together a list of the most popular gifts in the U.S. this holiday season to make your last-minute Christmas shopping a little easier.

Treetopia, which specializes in colorful, artificial trees, used Google search trends from 2020 to compile a list of the most popular gifts that people were planning to give or wanting to receive and then separated those gifts into categories.

Here are the top gifts from each category:

Kitchen/Home: Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Tech: iPhone

iPhone Beauty: Dyson Hair Dryer

Dyson Hair Dryer Health: Home gym equipment

Home gym equipment Entertainment: gift cards

gift cards Kids: Legos

Treetopia also took a look at the top searched gift in each state. Here in the Lone Star State, the top gift was Coco Chanel perfume.

For more information on this compilation, click here.