Grand Rapids St. Patrick's Day party, Irish on Ionia, set for Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day party is back for its 10th year in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Hopcat is hosting the popular Irish on Ionia event with a full day of music, food and plenty of green beer on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The 21+ party is taking place across three blocks downtown along Ionia Avenue from Fulton Street to Oakes Street, and across Weston Street from Ionia to Commerce Avenue.

Organizers expect to welcome more than 15,000 people clad in green ready to celebrate.

There will be a variety of Irish-themed entertainment including performances by Crossbow, Ironwood, Leprecons and Wakefire. There will also be live DJs playing dance music throughout the day alongside dancers and street performers.

Irish food and Irish-themed cocktails will also be available for purchase at Irish on Ionia as well as some heated drinking tents.

Ticket prices are $25 through March 17. You can buy day-of tickets for $30, while supplies last.

VIP (Very Irish Person) packages will be on sale for $65 and include Fast Pass VIP Credentials that allow re-entry, an annual Irish on Ionia t-shirt, a commemorative 22-ounce mug and a pair of Irish on Ionia drinking gloves.

And if you only want to check out Irish on Ionia for a few hours, they offer an After Dark Ticket for $15 that lets you join the fun after 7 p.m.

You can learn more about the offerings and check out tickets here.

