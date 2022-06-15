Juneteenth events in West Michigan

June 19 is Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

MICHIGAN, USA — Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, the last known slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Despite the Emancipation Proclamation being issued in 1863, it wasn't until after the Civil War ended that some slaves were freed in more remote parts of the South.

Celebrations of Juneteenth are happening all over West Michigan starting on Friday and lasting through the following week.

Grand Rapids

Where: Rosa Parks Circle

When: Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

What: This Juneteenth weekend pop up market will have many local vendors. This event is free to the public.

Where: Joe Taylor Park

When: Saturday, June 18 from noon until 4 p.m.

What: Support local Black creatives and vendors. The event has a live DJ, spoken word, food and shopping. This event is free to the public.

Where: John Ball Zoo

When: Saturday, June 18 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

What: This Juneteenth celebration will feature over 100 vendors, food, live music, giveaways, a pitch competition and more.

Where: Heartside Park

When: Sunday, June 19 from noon until 8 p.m.

What: Celebrate Black culture through music, art and fashion with a live performance by Sada Baby. This festival will also raise funds for Dreams Take Work youth programming, activities and workshops. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $100 for VIP.

Where: Rosa Parks Circle

When: Sunday, June 19 from noon until 4 p.m.

What: This event celebrates Black art, entertainment, culture, history and experience. Enjoy live music by local artists and DJs, community speakers, Black-owned food vendors, Black-owned business vendors and graffiti art showcase.

Where: 1635 Willard Ave SE

When: Sunday, June 19 from noon until 7 p.m.

What: This is the fifth annual Grand Rapids Juneteenth 2022 Celebration. A parade kicks off at noon and then the celebration begins at 1 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, raffle giveaways and more. This event is free to the public.

Where: Martin Luther King Park

When: Sunday, June 19 from 1 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

What: This is the second annual Juneteenth Pop Up which includes a DJ, vendors, food, live performances, bounce house, kids game, raffles and more. There will also be a screening of the movie Block Party at 8:30 p.m.

Holland

Where: Park Theatre (248 S River Ave)

When: Friday, June 17 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

What: The cover band ENTYCE will headline the event and perform many of your favorite jazz, R&B and blues songs.

Where: Third Reformed Church (11 W 13th St)

When: Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

What: Come watch teams of three go head to head in a basketball tournament.

Where: Kollen Park (240 Kollen Park Drive)

When: Sunday, June 19 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

What: The festival will have vendors, food trucks, art, crafts and more. And then at 7 p.m., ENTYCE will perform during to wrap up the weekend festivities.

Where: Brew Merchant (442 Washington Ave.)

When: Wednesday, June 22 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

What: Enjoy the fashion stylings from two Holland-raised Black college students. There will be light hors d'oeuvres and dancing after the show.

Muskegon Heights

Where: Mona Lake Park

When: Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

What: This is the third annual Juneteenth celebration in Muskegon. There will be food, fun, entertainment and fireworks.

Virtual Events

Where: Online

When: Wednesday, June 15 through Saturday, June 18

What: This is the university’s second Annual Juneteenth Symposium. The theme this year is celebrate, educate and inspire.

Where: Online

When: Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

What: This Michigan State University sponsored webinar focuses on African-American cuisine that has influenced American cooking for decades. Discover the history of Juneteenth, safe food preservation methods and recipes with guest speaker Crystal White.

Where: Online

When: Friday, June 17 from noon until 1 p.m.

What: Join the Honorable Kwamé Rowe to celebrate Juneteenth with this online webinar.

Where: Online

When: Friday, June 17 from noon until 1:30 p.m.

What: In this webinar, you’ll hear from three Black women who are imagining a future of Black business leadership and entrepreneurship.

