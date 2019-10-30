GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dressed in their best costumes, an estimated 41 million kids will go trick-or-treating on Thursday.

The kids will be focused on sorting their favorite candies and treats, but safety experts say parents should be focused on their kids' safety around streets and neighborhoods.

"Please, make sure you have a plan," says Jennifer Hoekstra, an injury prevention specialist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

"We don't want kids to run out alone. We don't want kids to run out ahead."

According to Hoekstra, most trick-or-treaters are crossing streets at crosswalks or corner. So, it's important that drivers can see kids clearly in the dark.

"We know on Halloween children are twice as likely to be hit and killed than any other night of the year," Hoekstra said. "So, truthfully, pedestrian safety is the biggest issue we see on Halloween."

Some options to keep kids safe include reflective zipper ties, bracelets and glowsticks that all can be added to costumes to help kids be more visible.

Other risks for kids on Halloween include tripping and choking hazards, food allergies and real-life monsters. But, Hoekstra says it's a problem easily fixed with a little precaution and a lot of participation.

"Don't let your kids have all the fun. When we are in numbers, we're safer. When we're staying together, we're safer," Hoekstra said.

