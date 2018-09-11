GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Veterans Day is Sunday, but some of West Michigan's cutest are celebrating those who served a bit early.

Kids in the daycare program at Porter Hills spent the afternoon with veterans and their families Friday, Nov. 9.

The kids handed out gifts and listened to stories of years past.

Not only was this a learning experience for the 4- and 5- year olds, but it was a special treat for those who live there as well.

While making the special gifts for the veterans, all of the kids also learned about Veterans Day and why we honor those who have served.

