GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holiday season is nearly here and that means it's time for holiday decorations. Decorating the inside of your house is a big enough challenge, but what if you want to put lights up on the outside of the house?

While it's rewarding, hanging lights on the outside of your house can be a dangerous task. There are some things you can do, however, to make sure you're safe while climbing on ladders to ensure you have a healthy holiday season.

First, make sure you know what you're working with, meaning you should make sure your ladder is long enough that you don't have to stretch or reach in an unsafe manner.

Also, be sure to check that the rungs are in good condition and sturdy enough to hold you. Wear slip-resistant shoes and have an extra person hold the ladder in place for you.

In other words, don't fly solo on jobs like this.

Second, experts say to use the three point-of-contact rule. Always face the ladder and have two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand in contact with some part of the ladder.

Never reach so far that your belly button crosses the rail on either side.

Lastly, have a plan for what you want to do with your lights before ever stepping onto the ladder. Hold your supplies in a tool bag or belt and make sure you have a partner there to help you on the ground.

For more information on ladder safety while hanging lights, visit workplacesafetynorth.com.

