Local Christmas tree farm kicks off holiday decorating season

Bosch's Christmas Tree Farm in Allendale served crowds of West Michiganders on opening weekend

ALLENDALE, Mich.- 'Tis the season to decorate for the holidays, right? A lot of people would likely argue that Christmas decoration should wait to go up until after the Thanksgiving holiday. But the many customers 13 ON YOUR SIDE talked to at Bosch's Christmas tree farm in Allendale say decorating now is just what they need to get into the 2020 holiday spirit.

The holiday tradition of cutting down a family Christmas tree at Bosch's tree farm kicks of on Saturday, November 21 and run through December 19. Santa will be here every weekend, and customers are asked to comply with social distancing and to greet him from a safe distance.

