LOWELL, Mich. - For the 27th year, the city of Lowell held its Annual Christmas Through Lowell event—a three-day shopping spree that kicks off the holiday season.

The event brings out shoppers from all over the state of Michigan. Local churches, businesses and 63 homes provide the backdrop for the event.

The Christmas Through Lowell weekend is held from Nov. 16 - 18, and it features handmade gifts, antiques and more.

The event offers people an opportunity to get started on their holiday shopping while also getting to experience Lowell's historic downtown.

Learn more about the weekend here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM