Here's how to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in West Michigan

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the US, observed the third Monday of January.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is honored for his work and legacy as the leader of the Civil Rights Movement every year in January. This year, the federal holiday is Monday, Jan. 16.

Here are some local events happening in the area that will celebrate and remember King:

What: Silent March for Social Equality

When: 11 a.m., Jan. 16

Where: Heartside Park, 301 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids.

What: Urban League of West Michigan 23rd Annual Corporate Breakfast

When: Networking starts at 7 a.m., with a breakfast to follow at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 16

Where: DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

What: Dr. Charles Drew & Martin Luther King Jr. Blood Drive

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Brown Hutcherson Ministries, 618 Jefferson Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

What: Free meal in honor of Dr. King's Legacy

When: Jan. 16, 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: The Candied Yam, 2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids

What: 37th Annual The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration

When: Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE, Grand Rapids

What: MLK Day Celebration Lunch

When: Jan. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Barclay Place Event Center, 2330 Barclay Street, Muskegon

What: 2023 I Have a Dream 1M, 5K, 10K Virtual race

When: Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Participate from home!

Moon Joggers has a Facebook group that organizes virtual run events throughout the year. The "I Have a Dream" virtual race can be completed anytime in January 2023. Sign up here.

What: Community Conversations: Honoring Dr. King

Julian S. Newman, certified diversity and inclusion thought leader with Culture Creative, will lead a community discussion of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy, understanding racism today, and how we can engage in the fight against racism and ways to move forward as a community in the coming year. Sponsored in partnership with the City of Rockford, the Friends of the Krause Memorial Library, and the Krause Memorial Branch of KDL.

When: Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rockford Community Cabin, 200 N. Monroe St. Rockford

Do you have an MLK Day event you'd like to add to our list? Send us an email at news@13onyourside.com.

