Several West Michigan communities will host Memorial Day ceremonies and parades to honor those who have served our country.

NOTE: All events are happening on Monday, May 27, unless otherwise stated.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Allegan: Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Griswold Auditorium and ending at the Oakwood Cemetery. There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m.

Douglas: Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m., it will begin at Center Street.

Plainwell: Parade at 11 a.m., starting downtown and ending at the Hillside Cemetery.

Saugatuck: Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m., starting at Butler and Main Street.

Wayland: Memorial Day "Remember the Patriot" event on May 25. Starting at noon there will be a Posting of the Colors, singing of the National Anthem -- as well as a BBQ lunch, book signing by local authors, kids archery and gun safety events and a poker shoot out. At 4 p.m. there will be a closing ceremony. More information can be found here.

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings: Memorial Day Parade starting at 8:30 a.m. The parade will start at the courthouse and end at Riverside Cemetery. Following the parade there will be ceremonies.

Middleville: 62th Annual Memorial Day Parade, from 10:30-noon., in Downtown Middleville, starting near the Main Street bridge.

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia: Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m., starting at the Ionia Armory Community Center and ending at the courthouse. There will be a short memorial ceremony and music on the steps of the courthouse as the parade wraps up.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Augusta: Memorial Day Ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 26. Located at the Fort Custer National Cemetery by the main flag pole.

Kalamazoo: Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. on Michigan Avenue and traveling to Riverside Cemetery.

Oshtemo Township: Oshtemo Rotary is sponsoring a Family Festival throughout Memorial Day Weekend at Maple Hill Mall. For more information, visit the Skerbeck Entertainment Group's website.

Rotary Club of Oshtemo Our Memorial Day Family Festival is coming to town soon.

Portage: Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. from Southland Mall to Portage Central Cemetery and Portage Veterans Memorial.

KENT COUNTY

Caledonia: Memorial Day Parade at noon. Organized by the American Legion Caledonia Memorial Post #305. More details here.

Cascade: Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Cascade Branch of the Kent District Library on Jacksmith Drive SE. More details here.

Grand Rapids: The Memorial Day Parade will be on Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. starting at North Division Avenue and Lyon Street Northwest, ending at Veterans Park. There will be a ceremony after the parade around 7:45 p.m. Other events include: American Flag Placing at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans at 9 a.m.

Grandville: Memorial Day Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the Grandville Cemetery. Will be followed by a parade at 9:15 a.m., spanning from Wilson Avenue to Prairie Street to the Grandville Cemetery. There will be another ceremony at the Civil War Monument at the cemetery at the end of the parade.

Jenison: 5K race in Georgetown Township at 8 a.m., following a parade at 9 a.m. at 20th Avenue traveling down Baldwin Street to Cottonwood Drive. There will be a memorial service at the township cemetery at 11 a.m.

Kentwood: Parade begins at 9 a.m. at 48th Street and Eastern Avenue. There will be a ceremony following the parade.

Lowell: Parade begins at 10 a.m. starting at Historic Main Street and ending at the Oakwood Cemetery.

Rockford: There will be a parade starting at 9 a.m. at the Rockford Community Cabin. It will end at the Rockford Cemetery where a ceremony will take place.

Walker: Memorial Day Parade happening at noon. It starts on Lake Michigan Drive between Lincoln Lawns and St. Clair NW.

Wyoming: Memorial Day Ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

MONTCALM COUNTY

Sheridan: Springfest occurs from May 25-30 -- there will be parades, a Springfest Queen Pageant on May 25, a carnival, firewords, a 5K run/walk and free bounces houses. For more information visiting the Sheridan Springfest Facebook.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Lakeside: Memorial Day Parade starting at the Lakeside Vets Club at 10:30 a.m. and ending at the Lakeside Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at the cemetery at noon. Afterward, everyone is invited back to the Lakeside Vets Club for food and fun.

Muskegon: Memorial Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. at Morris Avenue, by the Social Security Building. Afterward, there will be Memorial Day program

White Lake area, Whitehall, Montague: Memorial Day Parades in Whitehall and Montague will start at 10:30 a.m. and end in a combined service at Covell Park in Whitehall at 11 a.m.

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Newaygo: Memorial Day Arts & Crafts Festival, from May 24-26 located downtown Newaygo. For more information and a full schedule of events, click here.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Conklin: Parade following a ceremony at 11 a.m. Parade forms at the Chester Township hall.

Grand Haven: Memorial Day Parade starting at 9:30 a.m., beginning at Washington Avenue and ending in the Waterford Stadium. There will be a short ceremony after the parade.

Holland: Memorial Day Parade starts at 9:30 a.m., beginning on the corner of 8th & Central. The Pilgrim Cemetery Program starts at 11 a.m., it will be at the Civil War Memorial.

Hudsonville: Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m., starting at Jamestown Baptist Church. More details here.

Spring Lake: Memorial Day Parade at 10:30 a.m., starting at the corner of Buchanan and Exchange streets -- it ends at the Spring Lake Township Cemetery. A memorial tribute will be held to all veterans at the cemetery once the parade it over.

Zeeland: Memorial Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. on Main Avenue at Centennial Street. Memorial Day Cemetery Ceremony immediately following the parade at Lincoln and Church.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

South Haven: Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. starting at Center Street and Michigan Avenue. It will end at Lakeview Cemetery were a ceremony will take place around 9:45 p.m. At 1 p.m. there will be a free sloppy-joe lunch at the American Legion.

