PAW PAW, Mich. — We are in the midst of the holiday season, and though crime isn't at its highest during the winter, the Michigan State Police (MSP) post in Paw Paw gives tips on how to keep your gifts and yourself safe.

According to the MSP, in the 2018 holiday season, 26 million Americans reported having gifts stolen from their homes.

Here are 8 tips from the MSP to ensure that gift theft - or something worse - doesn't happen to you.

Never give out personal information to someone over the phone or online that you do not know. Vary your passwords and change them frequently. Gift card fraud: make sure the card has not been tampered with and try buying gift cards from behind the counter or directly from the retailer. If you are going to be receiving packages via mail, try considering requiring a signature for delivery. Or, have the package sent to your work if you are unable to be home. You also might consider investing in a motion-sensing security camera to deter thieves or to catch them in the action. Be on the lookout for fake charities. Indicators may be aggressive sales pitches or high-pressure tactics that sound identical to established charities. When in doubt, ask them to send you a donation form via U.S. mail to fill out instead of giving them credit card information over the phone. Download the app for your credit card to your phone and have it alert you to every purchase. You will then be notified immediately if there are any fraudulent purchases made on your credit card. Online pricing is too good to be true. Scammers often set up dummy websites to lure you into buying their products instead of from the online retailer. Some will send you fake products while others will just take your money. Never answer online survey questions or phishing emails. Survey questions that need your personal bank account information or Social Security numbers are most likely fraudulent.

