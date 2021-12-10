Michigan Veteran Homes provides wish list as holidays approach

Whether it's a much-needed item, a card or a financial donation, quality of life will be provided for our war heroes with your generosity.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes, which includes the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, has provided its annual wish list for each home, highlighting much-needed items that will help support veteran members this holiday season.

Outside the entrance to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans sits a decorated Christmas tree along with a dispenser containing flyers, detailing both the in-kind and monetary donations the home hopes to collect over the next few weeks.

"The turnout was so great last year that we wanted to bring this campaign back again this year," said Tiffany Carr, Grand Rapids Home for Veterans Community Engagement Coordinator. "There are a variety of ways the community can get involved to help our veterans this year."

Carr says in-kind donations such as seasonal clothing items, BIC lighters and DVDs are welcome. Food items such as candy and granola bars, pop and bottled waters. She adds that personal care items are needed, such as alcohol-free mouthwash and stick deodorant.

"Every gift given goes toward diligently providing an excellent quality of life for the veterans," Carr said. "In collaboration with the public's generous support, we can accomplish that mission together."

Specialty donations can be made by checking this Amazon website link.

Carr stresses that monetary donations are welcome as well, as fundraising deadlines for two major projects are fast approaching.

"We need $30,000 to pay for our two-story flag pole," Carr said. "To date, we've only raised $9,700 toward that project."

The flag used to hang between two trees on the grounds of the home adjacent to the display of service flags, Carr added.

"That flag has been raised annually for more than 20 years, but it was recently determined that the trees holding it up are aging, requiring the flag to be relocated," Carr said.

The fundraising deadline for the flab relocation is May 1, 2022, with a project installation date of May 15, 2022.

The home also needs financial donations to cover a $120,000 price tag on the dismantling, transporting and refurbishing of the historic Hebe fountain, which had been on the property since it was installed in 1893.

"We are still in need of $70,000 to pay for the remainder of fountain project," added Carr.

Rededication of the Hebe Fountain is also scheduled for sometime in May, 2022.

Another way the public can can show support for our veterans is by sending them a holiday card.

"The veterans really like cards that say more than, 'Thank you for your service,'" Carr said. "Seeing photos, or sharing what your family has been up to this year helps ignite their spirit and when we hand them out on their meal trays, they reminisce and talk about their holiday traditions and the memories they have with their families."

Monetary donations can be made by clicking here, or checks can be written to Michigan Home for Veterans and mailed to 3000 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49505.

