West Michiganders scale back on firework celebrations because of inflation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're heading into the 4th of July Holiday weekend and soon the sky over West Michigan will be filled with fireworks.

Michigan law allows people to set off fireworks on several federal holidays as well as the day before and after, but with supply chain issues and price hikes, there's a chance some people might scale back this year.

Some customers are getting sticker shock and are leaving the show to neighbors or the professionals while others are just not spending as much money on fireworks this year.

Lindsie Koch went shopping for fireworks with her two young daughters Friday afternoon, and she's definitely noticed an increase in prices this year.

"Last year I bought a case of Pop-Its and it was buy 1, get 2 free for $3 and they're $3.50, $3.60 this year. I still bought a few fireworks just not as much as I'd like to cause you have to have the money to do it and with all the prices with the gas and everything else..."

Jessie Palmer operates a TNT Fireworks tent in Walker, as well as two others in Standale and Holland.

She thinks firework companies are raising prices to help offset the rising cost of diesel.

"I think the average of our mortars has gone up about 6 to 8%," said Palmer. "I've noticed the ones that are $50 last year are about $10 to $15 more. The quality hasn't changed but inflation has affected it."

Palmer was concerned she wasn't going to have the same sales as in the previous two years, but she's about dead on.

"I pray that everything works out the same but if it don't, I totally get it. Sales so far are neck-and-neck and I think people are more picky at how they're burning their money. But it's a fun way to burn it."

Even if fireworks are costlier, family time is priceless.

"We love the fireworks," said Koch. "I love the family time and getting together for food and catching up."

The TNT Fireworks tents will be open 24 hours this weekend.

