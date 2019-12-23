GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most popular Christmas carol of all?

According to Verizon, Michigan's favorite Christmas jingle is "Silver Bells." Verizon looked at the 23 Christmas songs people were streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify, then analyzed each song's Google search volume by state.

The rankings didn't specify if it was the Bing Crosby version or the Dean Martin, but we love both.

"Jingle Bells" was the most popular song across the country, it was the favorite in 16 different states. The tune has been around since the late 1850's and was originally composed for a Thanksgiving church service. "Feliz Navidad" was second, it was the favorite in 6 states.

If you want to check out all the other state's favorite carols, check out this list:

Alabama: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Alaska: Happy Xmas (War is Over)

Arizona: Feliz Navidad

Arkansas: Jingle Bells

California: Feliz Navidad

Colorado: Jingle Bells

Connecticut: All I Want for Christmas is You

Delaware: Sleigh Ride

Florida: Feliz Navidad

Georgia: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Hawaii: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Idaho: The Christmas Song

Illinois: Santa Baby

Indiana: Jingle Bells

Iowa: Holly Jolly Christmas

Kansas: Jingle Bells

Kentucky: Jingle Bells

Louisiana: Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

Maine: White Christmas

Maryland: Feliz Navidad

Massachusetts: Jingle Bells

Michigan: Silver Bells

Minnesota: Jingle Bells

Mississippi: Mary, Did You Know?

Missouri: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Montana: Winter Wonderland

Nebraska: Jingle Bells

Nevada: Jingle Bell Rock

New Hampshire: Frosty the Snowman

New Jersey: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

New Mexico: Feliz Navidad

New York: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

North Carolina: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

North Dakota: Jingle Bells

Ohio: Jingle Bells

Oklahoma: Jingle Bells

Oregon: Last Christmas

Pennsylvania: Jingle Bells

Rhode Island: All I Want for Christmas is You

South Carolina: Jingle Bells

South Dakota: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Tennessee: Jingle Bells

Texas: Feliz Navidad

Utah: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Vermont: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Virginia: Sleigh Ride

Washington: Last Christmas

West Virginia: Blue Christmas

Wisconsin: Jingle Bells

Wyoming: Jingle Bells

More Festive Facts

Brenda Lee, the voice behind "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" recorded the song when she was 13 years old.

Some of the most famous Christmas songs were written by Jewish songwriter, Johnny Marks. Marks specialized in Christmas melodies and some of his greatest hits include, "Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," and "Holly Jolly Christmas."

Craving chestnuts roasting on an open fire? If you're in America, you're in luck. The U.S. is only of few nations that can actually grow chestnut.

