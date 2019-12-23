GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most popular Christmas carol of all?
According to Verizon, Michigan's favorite Christmas jingle is "Silver Bells." Verizon looked at the 23 Christmas songs people were streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify, then analyzed each song's Google search volume by state.
The rankings didn't specify if it was the Bing Crosby version or the Dean Martin, but we love both.
"Jingle Bells" was the most popular song across the country, it was the favorite in 16 different states. The tune has been around since the late 1850's and was originally composed for a Thanksgiving church service. "Feliz Navidad" was second, it was the favorite in 6 states.
If you want to check out all the other state's favorite carols, check out this list:
Alabama: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Alaska: Happy Xmas (War is Over)
Arizona: Feliz Navidad
Arkansas: Jingle Bells
California: Feliz Navidad
Colorado: Jingle Bells
Connecticut: All I Want for Christmas is You
Delaware: Sleigh Ride
Florida: Feliz Navidad
Georgia: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Hawaii: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Idaho: The Christmas Song
Illinois: Santa Baby
Indiana: Jingle Bells
Iowa: Holly Jolly Christmas
Kansas: Jingle Bells
Kentucky: Jingle Bells
Louisiana: Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Maine: White Christmas
Maryland: Feliz Navidad
Massachusetts: Jingle Bells
Michigan: Silver Bells
Minnesota: Jingle Bells
Mississippi: Mary, Did You Know?
Missouri: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Montana: Winter Wonderland
Nebraska: Jingle Bells
Nevada: Jingle Bell Rock
New Hampshire: Frosty the Snowman
New Jersey: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
New Mexico: Feliz Navidad
New York: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
North Carolina: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
North Dakota: Jingle Bells
Ohio: Jingle Bells
Oklahoma: Jingle Bells
Oregon: Last Christmas
Pennsylvania: Jingle Bells
Rhode Island: All I Want for Christmas is You
South Carolina: Jingle Bells
South Dakota: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Tennessee: Jingle Bells
Texas: Feliz Navidad
Utah: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Vermont: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Virginia: Sleigh Ride
Washington: Last Christmas
West Virginia: Blue Christmas
Wisconsin: Jingle Bells
Wyoming: Jingle Bells
More Festive Facts
- Brenda Lee, the voice behind "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" recorded the song when she was 13 years old.
- Some of the most famous Christmas songs were written by Jewish songwriter, Johnny Marks. Marks specialized in Christmas melodies and some of his greatest hits include, "Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," and "Holly Jolly Christmas."
- Craving chestnuts roasting on an open fire? If you're in America, you're in luck. The U.S. is only of few nations that can actually grow chestnut.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Grandfather Express: Oregon grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandchildren to school
- Avoid being 'hangry' during the holidays
- Candles, Christmas lights, and festive feasts could turn your joyful holiday into your worst nightmare if you're not careful
- 'It was a real blessing to come home': Coast Guard crew docks just in time for Christmas