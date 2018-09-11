In honor of Veterans Day, the Outdoor Advertising Association of America and Midwest Advertising and Design Agency have created a campaign that's honoring veterans in a big way.

The campaign works to show appreciation to those who've served by adorning the nation's landscape with military service ribbons on billboards -- making the ribbons larger than life.

The designs are meant to honor all service members and their families.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM