ALLENDALE, Mich. - 'Tis the season for Christmas tree shopping!

Many local holiday tree farms are opening on Saturday, Nov. 17 for the season, providing the perfect tree for your home once again. But while the tree shines in your house for several weeks, it is taken care of for years by local farmers.

Bosch's tree farm opens on Saturday, November 17 for the season. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

Bosch's Countryview Nursery in Allendale is both a u-cut tree farm and a nursery, growing thousands of seedlings from seed to eventually produce your Christmas tree.

Most of those seedlings will be sold to other tree farms around the Midwest after four years. Bosch's also keeps thousands of the seedlings to grow an additional six to eight years before they are available to cut down.

"We try and set out about 5,000 transplants every year," said Brian Bosch, owner of Bosch's Tree Farms.

Brian Bosch of Bosch's Countryview Nursery in Allendale grows thousands and thousands of seedlings every year, most of which are sold to tree farms in the Midwest. (Photo: 13 ON YOUR SIDE)

The farm offers several different varieties of trees, with the most popular being the Fraser Fir.

"It's nice dark green foliage, nice and soft. And it's also a good needle retention, and it's a fragrant aroma," said Bosch.

Prices of trees vary between type and height. For more information, head to boschnursery.com/christmas-trees. There will also be a visit from Santa on Nov. 23- 24 and Dec.1-8. Horse-drawn wagon rides are offered every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the season.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM