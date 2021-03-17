Pandemic alters St. Patrick's Day celebrations in West Michigan

Some restaurants served a takeout Irish feast, others did not even open. Many locations found ways to celebrate while maintaining 50% capacity.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tents were set up outside the Broadway Bar, with beer coolers and Jello shots in plastic containers. They served a takeout-style Irish feast Wednesday, featuring corned beef and cabbage and Irish stew.

20 people could be inside the small bar at a time, due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. While the food was to be taken home, the drinks could be enjoyed indoors.

This is the second year in a row the Broadway Bar has done this style of St. Patrick's Day feast. However, owner Cynthia Berrington said this year they were more prepared.

"Last year, we didn’t hear about it until food was already cooked," said Berrington of the stay-at-home order issued last March, "We gave a lot away, we had so much waste."

Berrington said the community has been amazing this past year. Although, she said it has been tough, as they were not able to have their big, Christmas celebration.

"But this is going to give us a big boost in the arm," said Berrington, "It'll be a little mini-Christmas."

Logan's Alley, another Grand Rapids' favorite St. Patrick's Day celebration location, decided the holiday was not worth the risk. A closed sign hung outside the bar Wednesday.

Logan's owner, Larry Zeiser, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that decision was made for two main reasons. One, 50 percent capacity takes away from the fun, big celebration. Also, he did not want to risk it with COVID-19. When he saw daily case numbers rise this past weekend, he said he knew he made the right decision.

Kent County reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, reflective of Monday's daily case total for the county. The state reported more than 3,100 cases for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Irish roots run strong in Cannonsburg. Irish pub-style restaurant The Honey Creek Inn has been around since 1842, said the owner Don Kurylowicz. He bought the restaurant and had his opening day 37 years ago on St. Patrick's Day.

Kurylowicz said it was a day to enjoy good food, and good friends. So far, he said people have been respectful of distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.

"There are rules," said Kurylowicz, "but you know what, the tradition still comes through."

Instead of offering a special Irish menu on this one day, the Honey Creek Inn will continue to serve their version of bangers-and-mash, corned beef, and stuffed cabbage throughout the weekend. The idea is not to pack everyone in on the same day.

"So, people don’t have to worry about not going to be able to get in," said Kurylowicz.

