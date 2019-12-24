Ellnora's Kitchen partnered with Urban Family Ministries, Poshmark Photography and Moms on a Mission to give members of the Grand Rapids community a Christmas meal and gifts to put under the tree.

The organizations anticipated giving away more than 900 presents to families in need.

Ellnora's Kitchen has hosted a Christmas meal giveaway for 10 years. The restaurant is owned by Elijah Libbett, a man who spent recent years investing into the Grand Rapids community after spending 10 years behind bars. Ellnora's also gives away meals around Thanksgiving.

The event was held from 4-7 p.m. at Urban Family Ministries, which is on Eastern Avenue SE in the Baxter neighborhood.

Gifts were piled up to be given away and photos were taken of families with Santa.

