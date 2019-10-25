GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you want to bring joy to children who are less fortunate than others for Christmas, it's time to sign up for Toys for Tots.

Each county in West Michigan does registration in its own way. Call 211 to learn how to register in your community, or visit the Toys for Tots website to see how you can donate.

For more information, click here.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.