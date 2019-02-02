GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The year of the pig is nearly upon us!

When the clock strikes midnight on Feb. 5, thousands of well wishes will be said, fireworks set off and red envelopes will be exchanged as the Chinese Lunar New Year begins and millions of people all around the world celebrate.

If you want to join in the festivities a little closer to home, the Chinese Association of West Michigan is holding the second annual Grand Rapids Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 from 4 until 10 p.m. at the DeVos Place Convention Center, Ballroom C-D located at 303 Monroe Ave NW. You can't purchase your tickets online, but you can grab some at the door -- they're $25.

The fundraiser event offers a rich cultural experience through international performance from China, local talent, music, children’s activities and authentic food selection.

A free bridge performance sponsored by the Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Café Boba & Bamboo Studio is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday as well. There will be DRAGON AND LION dancing and performances by the Zeeland Christian School Mandarin Immersion students.

