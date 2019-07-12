ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford is hosting its 76th Annual Santa Parade on Saturday. There will be a live nativity scene, free hot chocolate, cookies, carriage rides and more! The parade will start at 11 a.m.

There are over 75 parade entries. The parade will be made up of local businesses, Girl and Boy Scout Troops as well as dance centers.

The parade will start at Main Street and Lewis Street, ending at Monroe and Lewis Street.

Boys and girls will also get the chance to meet Santa as he'll be at the pavilion from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. taking photos and listening to what kids want for Christmas. All the kids will also get a free bag of goodies.

76th Annual Santa Parade in Rockford Event in Rockford, MI by Rockford Michigan Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, December 7 2019 with 5.7K people interested and 555 people going.

Santa will return to Rockford with his reindeer on Dec. 11 and 18.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: See Santa at Grand Haven's Jingle Bell Parade!

RELATED: Get into the holiday spirit this weekend at Rockford's annual light ceremony

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.