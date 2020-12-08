Santa Claus Girls forced to postpone operations due to COVID-19

The organization typically collects donations of toys and clothing for thousands of children each holiday season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time since its founding in 1908, the Kent County charity Santa Claus Girls will postpone operations this year.

"It has been an extremely tough decision for all of us," says Interim President Maggie Moerdyke. "War time didn't stop it, polio didn't stop it, scarlet fever didn't stop it."

The organization typically collects donations of toys and clothing for thousands of children each holiday season.

"13,000 kids is what we normally service," says Moerdyke. "That's a lot of kids that aren't going to get anything."

She says the difficult decision was made in order to protect the charities volunteer workers, who are mostly elderly, from COVID-19.

Charity partner Toys for Tots of Kent County says even though it plans to continue its services, this is a huge loss for them as well because of depleted resources.

"We're anticipating already a greater need because of COVID," says area coordinator Jeff DeJonge. "But now with Santa Claus Girls shutting down, we think that need will be even more."

DeJonge suggests cash donations will be a big help for the organization this year.

"If people can give monetarily their dollars will stretch further, he says. "The earlier we get the money, we can buy wholesale."

Moerdyke says Santa Claus Girls will also continue to take cash donations and is searching for a new space to work out of. She believes with the help of West Michigan, the group will return strong in 2021.

"We have a very loving community that has never failed us," says Moerdyke. "We just feel really bad that we're not able to be there for them."

To donate to Santa Claus Girls, click here. To donate to Toys for Tots of Kent County, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.