GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The annual Art Van Santa Parade was held in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday morning. It marks the official kick-off into the holiday season for West Michigan.

The theme of this year's parade was Sounds of the Season. Local marching bands, carolers and local performers all participated in the event. Additionally, staff from 13 ON YOUR SIDE also walked in the parade.

The Santa Parade started in 1919, and it is the second largest in the state of Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM