GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa will be visiting kids who are deaf and hard of hearing on Saturday, December 7.

He'll be at Crossroads Middle School in Grand Rapids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to spread some Christmas cheer and take notes on what the kids want for Christmas.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, based in Kentwood, is putting on the event for the 10th year.

There will also be numerous interpreters at the event so everyone is included.

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services offers many programs with the goal to “provide equal communication access, education and advocacy to the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing in pursuit of all life’s opportunities.”

Gifts will be available for the first 50 children. There will also be two signed story times (from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), plus holiday crafts, snacks and drinks!

Crossroads Middle School is located at 4400 Ambrose NE in Grand Rapids.

