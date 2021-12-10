GRPM to hold Snowflake Break to keep families busy over the holidays

With three floors of holiday decorations and activities, the museum will be decked-out and ready for visitors to enjoy some festive fun.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for something to keep your family busy over the holidays, the Grand Rapids Public Museum has an event just for you!

Snowflake Break will feature special activities and exhibits beginning Dec. 8 through Jan. 2. With three floors of decorations, the museum will be decked-out and ready for visitors to enjoy some festive fun.

The Grand Rapids LEGO display will return this year, depicting the 1925 era of Grand Rapids. The display includes a search and find activity for families. Visitors can also explore the museum during the Santa and Elf Hunt, which takes visitors through the displays to find elves and learn about Santas across the globe. A Let it Snow! show in the planetarium will play holiday music and treat guests to a visual show.

“Snowflake Break at the Museum is the perfect experience for families seeking fun activities to do during the holiday break,” said Kate Kocienski, the Museum’s VP of Marketing & Public Relations. “Snowflake Break is an ideal time for local families to take advantage of these benefits to explore, learn and create lifelong holiday memories.”

Snowflake Break Camps will also be available from Dec. 20-30. The camps give children the opportunity to explore, experiment and learn with interactive activities and challenges. Only 16 children will be permitted per camp, and activities will have COVID-19 safety protocols in mind.

Museum admission for Kent County residents is reduced and admission for those 17 and under is free. It is recommended to reserve tickets before your visit. For more information on ticket prices, Snowflake Break Camp and exhibits on display, click here.

