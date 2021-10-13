Supply chain issues impact local Halloween costume stores

28 years of owning the store and Gayle Vaartjs has never experienced a supply chain and shipping issue like this one.

WYOMING, Mich. — Halloween is a little more than two weeks away and if you're looking for a specific costume, you may have a bit of trouble finding it.

The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues are affecting local costume stores.

Customers have been coming in to the Kostume Room in Wyoming looking for Halloween costumes, but some haven't been able to find what they're looking for, especially some of the licensed items.

28 years of owning the store and Gayle Vaartjs has never experienced a supply chain and shipping issue like this one. Her sales reps are having a tough time getting Halloween costumes and accessories to her.

"It's very frustrating because I want the merchandise to be here for my customers and it just isn't," Vaartjs said.

She usually orders the merchandise in January and it'll show up by the summer. But not this year.

"I would say maybe I received half of it."

It's not just costumes and accessories. Across the nation, according to ABC News, everything from lawn decorations to pumpkins are flying off shelves or not making it to shelves at all because of staffing and transportation issues, availability and more.

Even though the Kostume Room's still missing some inventory you really wouldn't even notice it. Shelves and racks are full.

"I think it helps being open year-round because I have to have merchandise in the store all-year round so when I order, I order lots," Vaartjs said.

But even if you can't find exactly what you're looking for when it comes to a costume, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Vaartjs said she doesn't know if she'll get her merchandise before Halloween so a delivery date is up in the air. You can stop by her store or order online -- her shipments have been on time.

