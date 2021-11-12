Textile Arts Market showcases unique hobby of fiber arts

The Woodland Weavers and Spinning Guild's Textile Arts Market lets artists sell their creations, fundraise for the guild and highlight the hobbies.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Textile Arts Market returned this weekend to Aquinas College. The market is put on by the Woodland Weavers and Spinner Guild. The market showcases various homemade items such as clothing, towels, rugs, art and more.

Woodland Weavers and Spinner Guild is a club for those interested in fiber arts, which includes weaving, spinning, loom work and more.

"Making textiles for us is anything you're into," said Chi Chi Van Dyke, vice president of the guild. "With weaving, or something, for a lot of us it's our sweet spot. When I was working, it was an opportunity to relax and get excited. Every time we’re in our room with our stash of fiber, we’re excited."

The market was held at the Donnelly Center at Aquinas College. Demonstrations of many of the textile arts were also on display.

The Textile Arts Market gives those in the guild the chance to sell their art as well as fundraise for the guild. However, it also brings their passion for textile art on display. Van Dyke said they are hoping for new members, especially the younger generation.

"Our guild has about 85 people," said Van Dyke. "We had about 120 before COVID. Our members are aging, and we don't want this art, this wonderful craft and beauty, to decline. So, we'd like to bring in newer and younger members."

You can learn more about the guild and textile arts on their Facebook page.



