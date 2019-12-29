GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to celebrate New Years at the Grand Rapids Ball Drop. The annual event is back, and includes live music, food trucks, events and fireworks.

Live performances include Pop Evil, Puddle of Mudd and J. Brown. The main event is happening on Monroe Avenue in front of DeVos Place. The event is free to attend but VIP tickets are available. Those tickets cost $65 and get you access to the VIP tent, premium bathrooms as well as food, wine, beer and spirits available for purchase. The ticket also gives you access to the best spots near the stage.

Events start at 4 p.m. and go through 12:30 a.m. New Year's Day!

For more information on the ball drop, head here.

RELATED: Sparkling wine is the star of New Year's Eve cocktails

RELATED: NYE Ballroom Bashes: One ticket and four parties

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.