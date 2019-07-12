OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — For 20 years, Turning Pointe School of Dance has put on "The Promise," a beloved Christmas ballet that brings together both the story of Christ's birth and beautiful classical and contemporary ballet.

A photo from The Promise performed by Turning Pointe School of Dance.

Jim Parker

"When I saw "The Promise" the first time I was on the edge of my seat the whole show," says 15-year-old ensemble dancer, Lexi Hamilton. "It absolutely took my breath away. Now that I am performing in the show with the Ensemble for the first time I cannot stop smiling! I just love this ballet and I am so blessed to be in it."

A photo from The Promise performed by Turning Pointe School of Dance.

Jim Parker

This year, graduating senior Emily Denbow will dance the role of Mary.

“Getting to perform the role of Mary is never something I imagined that I would get to do," says Denbow. "I have been given so many opportunities while dancing here. I am so excited to see what God has planned for Turning Pointe in the coming years.”

A photo from The Promise performed by Turning Pointe School of Dance.

Jim Parker

“Turning Pointe is honored to celebrate twenty years of serving a vital and active role in our community offering high-quality pre-professional dance training, family-friendly entertainment, and powerful Christian Outreach to those most in need of spiritual refreshment," added Marketing Director Connie Brunelle. "We are grateful to all who have supported this ministry over the years.”

A photo from The Promise performed by Turning Pointe School of Dance.

Jim Parker

"The Promise" will run December 13 through December 21 at the Knickerbocker Theatre in Holland.

Turning Pointe School Of Dance The Promise - a beloved 20 year Christmas tradition along the lakeshore. Reserve your tickets now! 616-395-7890 or online:...

The final show being performed on Decemebr 21 will mark the 100th performance.

To purchase tickets to the show, click here or call the Hope College Ticket Office at 616-395-7890.

A photo from The Promise performed by Turning Pointe School of Dance.

Jim Parker

Turning Pointe School of Dance is a 501(c)3 non-profit ministry as well as a pre-professional dance school that has been around since 1999.

RELATED: Christmas tree lighting 'welcomes holiday spirt to Grand Rapids'

RELATED: Holland Hospital hosts free event on how to avoid holiday weight gain

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.