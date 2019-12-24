ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Christmas Eve, you’re still procrastinating.

On Christmas Day – you’re playing with proverbial fire.

I wish we could give you a long list of stores that stay open on Dec. 25 – but if you still haven’t finished your gift list by then, you may have to get a bit creative.

Walmart is open 24 hours pretty much all year, but the retail giant closes up shop on Christmas Day.

You have until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 to pull off a last-second shopping spree there.

Target stays open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but its employees get to stay home with their families on Christmas, too.

If you’re still missing the mark – and you have to buy presents for people way down on your list – CVS and Walgreens are both open on Dec. 25.

You could grab a nicely wrapped box of chocolates and scratch-offs.

Just make sure to check with your local store because some of them may change their hours for the holiday, and the pharmacies will be closed.

So, what if you’re not celebrating, and you’re looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day?

You can always order Chinese. Those family-owned restaurants traditionally stay open.

In the mood for a Big Mac Christmas? A lot of McDonald’s will be open on Christmas.

So will Denny’s, Dunkin’ and IHOP – and pancakes are great any time of day, right?

Oh, and Wawa’s employees will be working hard all day too.

But if getting off the couch isn’t in your game plan, USA Today says Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will all deliver on Christmas.

Just don’t expect a wide restaurant selection.

Of course, the courts, the post office, federal offices and national parks all close for Christmas.

