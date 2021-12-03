This 'Elf' hotel suite has everything you need to enjoy the holidays

Those interested in reserving the suite should act fast, as limited reservations are still available.

ROCHESTER, Mich. — If "Elf" is your favorite Christmas movie, this hotel in Rochester has everything you need to immerse yourself in the holidays!

Until Jan. 2, the Royal Park Hotel will offer a suite decked out with holiday decorations and references to "Elf". The overnight package includes accommodations for two in their Highland Suite. Gift wrap, garland, lights and ornaments will adorn the suite.

To recreate the "mailroom cocktail" that Buddy the Elf enjoys in the movie, the room will include Maker's Mark, hot chocolate and coffee pods. There will also be an array of Buddy's favorite foods to try.

► Make your reservation here!

And, of course, guests will get to enjoy watching "Elf"!

To support the community, 10% of the proceeds from the suite will go to the Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show.

Those interested in reserving the suite should act fast, as limited reservations are still available.

