'This season is about magic': Santa and Mrs. Claus help Wayland PD spread joy

With just weeks until Christmas, people who may have gone without a big holiday meal this year now have one, thanks to their community.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Police Chief Mark Garnsey is starting his second year for the Wayland Police Department, and is celebrating with a holiday tradition he brought over from his old force in the city of Newaygo.

Garnsey spearheaded a community-supported food giveaway during the holiday season, which like Garnsey, is in its second year in Wayland.

"The community comes together. Last year we raised around $800. This year I'm at nearly $4,000. I joke that I'm going to have to hire more police officers to do this," he said.

The money for all that manpower might not be in the city budget this year, so instead Chief Garnsey enlisted the help of two kind souls who know all about spreading joy during Christmastime: Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"We got a call in the North Pole from the Wayland community. Chief Mark Garnsey wanted to know if we could make an appearance," said Mrs. Claus.

Old Saint Nick and his loving wife were more than willing to accept the invitation. On Tuesday they followed Wayland officers from house to house handing out meals, which included turkeys donated by Harding's Market and other food paid for with community donations.

"They called me. It was out of the blue, and it was absolutely amazing. It made my year," said Kim Bartnick who picked up her meal at the police station.

"When you can't go out and afford to buy it yourself. It's absolutely amazing to get a blessing like that."

Bartnick said she wasn't surprised that people in her tight-knit community would lend a helping hand to those in need. Neither was Chief Garnsey.

"It's because of the giving nature of this community, and it's our honor to participate," he said.

"It's something to have a community step up and say 'We're blessed to have so much. There's our neighbors that could use it,' and so the donations come in and it's just been phenomenal."

Because the amount of need and the amount of donations is up this year, Chief Garnsey says the giveaway will take days to complete.

The COVID-19 has taken a toll on many American lives, but Santa and Mrs. Claus say they hope gestures like these will offer hope to people who need it now more than ever.

"People were afraid Santa wasn't coming this year. Christmas is on. Santa is coming," Santa said.

"This season is about the magic, and that's what we're here to do is perform the magic," said Mrs. Claus.

